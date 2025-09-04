Dust storm sweeps Phoenix as flash flooding hits parts of Tempe - VIDEO

The dust storm, which began east of Maricopa around 8 p.m., spread across the Valley, dropping visibility to just one mile in some areas from Gilbert to Laveen, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Meanwhile, flash flooding struck along U.S. 60 near McClintock Drive and a neighborhood close to Loop 101 and Southern Avenue. A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Tempe until 10:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the East Valley, including Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert, that expired at 9:45 p.m.
Quite a show over the Phoenix metro. Pouring rain in the east valley, flash flood warnings in the south, plus a dust storm and lots of lightening. #Arizona #weather #monsoon pic.twitter.com/K1KexNdtUZ— Eddie McCoven (@EddieMcCoven) September 4, 2025
Phoenix Sky Harbor didn’t see any major delays or cancellations. APS and SRP only saw a few thousand customers without power.
A rain gauge near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road saw nearly an inch of rain, while the neighborhood near the Loop 101 and Broadway Road saw nearly 0.80″ of rain.
It has winds of 80 miles an hour, but as it moves north into colder water and begins to move inland on the peninsula, it’s expected to start to weaken. In fact, no hurricane warnings are posted along the coast in Mexico, though Tropical Storm Warnings are up.
As the storm continues toward a possible glancing blow through southeast Arizona, it will only be a tropical depression with winds of 25 mph. There’s never been a hurricane that made landfall in Arizona.