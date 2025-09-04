Dust storm sweeps Phoenix as flash flooding hits parts of Tempe - VIDEO

The dust storm, which began east of Maricopa around 8 p.m., spread across the Valley, dropping visibility to just one mile in some areas from Gilbert to Laveen, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Meanwhile, flash flooding struck along U.S. 60 near McClintock Drive and a neighborhood close to Loop 101 and Southern Avenue. A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Tempe until 10:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the East Valley, including Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert, that expired at 9:45 p.m.

Quite a show over the Phoenix metro. Pouring rain in the east valley, flash flood warnings in the south, plus a dust storm and lots of lightening. #Arizona #weather #monsoon pic.twitter.com/K1KexNdtUZ — Eddie McCoven (@EddieMcCoven) September 4, 2025