Massive dust storm hits Phoenix - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A towering dust storm, known as a haboob, swept through Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, darkening skies, blinding drivers, knocking out power, and delaying flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her children, ages 9 and 11, when the storm hit Arizona City, about 95 km southeast of Phoenix. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” she said. The storm lasted roughly 15 minutes, with strong winds rattling her car and dust filling the air, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Haboobs are dust storms driven by winds from weather fronts or thunderstorms, typically occurring in flat, arid regions. Monday’s storm was followed by heavy rain and wind, causing minor damage at the airport, including a damaged terminal roof. Heather Shelbrack, the airport’s deputy aviation director, said crews were working to address leaks and water accumulation in passenger areas.

More than 15,000 residents lost power, mainly in Maricopa County, according to PowerOutage.us. Retired professor Richard Filley, who lives in Gilbert, said the storm rattled trees and knocked over bird feeders, with fine dust entering homes through even the smallest openings.

Meteorologist Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service noted that Phoenix has been unusually dry during the monsoon season, while parts of southeast and north-central Arizona have received more rain. “That’s typical for a monsoon, very hit and miss,” he said.

Despite the disruption, residents like Filley acknowledged the storm’s awe-inspiring nature. “You look at the photos of haboobs and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way,” he said.

News.Az