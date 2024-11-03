Earthquake hits Iran, casualties reported
At least 9 people were injured in an earthquake near the city of Germsar in northern Iran.As reported by News.Az, this was reported by the İRNA agency.
It is noted that all the victims received minor injuries.
As a result of the earthquake in the city, a number of subscribers lost power and internet access.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred 5 km northeast of Germsar, where about 49.4 thousand people live.