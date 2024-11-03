Earthquake hits Iran, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 9 people were injured in an earthquake near the city of Germsar in northern Iran.

As reported by News.Az , this was reported by the İRNA agency.It is noted that all the victims received minor injuries.As a result of the earthquake in the city, a number of subscribers lost power and internet access.According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred 5 km northeast of Germsar, where about 49.4 thousand people live.

