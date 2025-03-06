Earthquake strikes near Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, a 4.19-magnitude earthquake struck 131 kilometers north of Sharm El-Sheikh, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

The Institute stated that residents felt the tremor, but no casualties or property damage have been reported so far, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This tremor comes amid a series of mild earthquakes recorded in Egypt last year, none of which caused significant damage.

Despite not being located on a major seismic belt, Egypt remains susceptible to low to moderate seismic activity, particularly in areas such as the Gulf of Suez and South Sinai, due to its proximity to tectonic plate boundaries.

News.Az