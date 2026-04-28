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U.S. offers $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia

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U.S. offers $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia
Photo credit: X/@RFJ_USA

On Tuesday, the United States offered up to $10 million for information on Atef Yahya Ghouri, the deputy leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, accusing him of overseeing operations targeting the U.S., News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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In the past month, similar bounties have been offered for several figures designated by the United States as terrorists, including Abu Alaa Al-Walai, leader of the Iraqi armed group Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya Secretary-General Haydar Al-Gharawi, and Kataib Hezbollah leader Ahmad Al-Hamidawi.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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