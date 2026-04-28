U.S. offers $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia
Photo credit: X/@RFJ_USA
On Tuesday, the United States offered up to $10 million for information on Atef Yahya Ghouri, the deputy leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, accusing him of overseeing operations targeting the U.S., News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In the past month, similar bounties have been offered for several figures designated by the United States as terrorists, including Abu Alaa Al-Walai, leader of the Iraqi armed group Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya Secretary-General Haydar Al-Gharawi, and Kataib Hezbollah leader Ahmad Al-Hamidawi.
By Ulviyya Salmanli