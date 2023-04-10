Easter ceasefire in Ukraine not on the table at this point: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nobody has put forth any initiatives yet on an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that in the past, any truce proposed by Moscow was ignored by Kyiv, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"It has not been proposed by anyone, it has not been put forward," the Kremlin official told reporters on Monday. "So far, there haven't been any initiatives on this matter but our Holy Week has just begun. There have been no such initiatives so far," he reiterated.

However, Peskov urged not to forget that "Moscow has already put forth initiatives [on a ceasefire] and observed it but has been confronted with Kyiv’s unwillingness to do the same."

News.Az