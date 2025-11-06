Yandex metrika counter

EchoStar expands partnership with SpaceX in $2.6 billion spectrum deal

EchoStar expands partnership with SpaceX in $2.6 billion spectrum deal
EchoStar said it would sell a set of wireless spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about $2.6 billion in exchange for stock in the space startup, expanding on the $17 billion deal the companies struck in September, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The AWS-3 licenses cover airwaves across the U.S. that can be used to support mobile and satellite communications.


