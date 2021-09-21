Yandex metrika counter

Economic Council of Azerbaijan discusses state budget for 2022 (PHOTO)

The next meeting of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2022 and the next three years, the updated macroeconomic forecasts for 2021-2025, as well as the draft budgets of the State Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022.


