Egypt deploys military to Somalia

Egypt has sent military personnel and equipment to Somalia under a new bilateral agreement designed to tackle regional instability.

Two Egyptian Air Force C-130 aircraft have arrived at Mogadishu International Airport with troops and military gear, News.Az reports citing foreign media.This deployment, which includes 5,000 Egyptian soldiers along with tanks and combat aircraft, aims to bolster security in Mogadishu in light of the planned withdrawal of the African Union (AU) peacekeeping forces from Somalia. The move comes amid rising tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, highlighting the critical need to stabilize the region.The agreement also includes Egypt contributing an additional 5,000 troops to a new AU military mission set to begin in January 2025.This intervention represents a significant shift in regional security dynamics, with Egypt stepping in to fill the gap left by the AU peacekeepers and preparing to support the upcoming AU-led mission. The deployment is expected to be a key factor in maintaining stability in Somalia as it faces ongoing regional challenges.

