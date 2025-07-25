Egypt hails France’s recognition of Palestinian state as historic milestone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France intends to officially recognize the State of Palestine, calling it a significant and historic step in support of international efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a statement issued Friday, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all countries that have not yet taken this step to recognize the State of Palestine, News.Az nreports citing foreign media.

The ministry emphasized that such recognition reaffirms the international community’s commitment to achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian cause, contributes to the reinforcement of peace and justice, and supports the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, foremost among them, the right to self-determination.

The statement also stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation to end the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.

It underscored the moral and legal responsibility of all members of the international community and the UN Security Council to act to halt Israeli occupation practices, violations, and starvation tactics in the occupied Palestinian territories, thereby promoting regional and global peace and security.

News.Az