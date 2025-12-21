Egypt's Foreign Ministry: Phase II of Gaza deal could begin in January 2026

Displaced Palestinians return to the war-devastated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, shortly before a ceasefire deal was implemented. Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transition to the second phase of the Gaza Strip agreement could take place in January 2026, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also expressed hope that the deployment of a Palestinian committee to govern the Gaza Strip and work on deploying an international stabilization force would begin in January.

News.Az