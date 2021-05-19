Egypt suggests Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire from May 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt has put forward a proposal for Israelis and Palestinians to cease fire starting from 06:00 local time on Thursday, May 20, an official source in Cairo told TASS.

"Cairo has put forward a proposal to cease fire from 06:00 local time (coincides with Moscow time) on Thursday, May 20, in coordination with the US administration," the source said. "We are waiting for the Palestinian factions and the government of Israel to respond, and expect military operations to be stopped at the end of this week."

According to the official, an Egyptian delegation on security matters was to depart to Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli colleagues soon. Contacts with the Palestinian side are maintained as well, but no visit to Gaza was scheduled due to ongoing air strikes.

According to Al Arabiya, the United States and the European Union, as well as Palestinian factions, support Egypt’s ceasefire initiative. Israel, however, has not yet responded to the proposal.

The TV channel reported that an Israeli delegation has been invited to Cairo for consultations on the ceasefire initiative.

