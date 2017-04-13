Egypt's ministry of interior identifies Tanta church suicide bomber

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt's interior ministry has identified the suicide bomber in the church bombing in the Nile Delta city of Tanta as Mamdouh Amin Mohamed Baghdadi, a resident of Qena, south of Cairo, state television said on Thursday, APA reports quoting Reuters.

At least 45 people were killed in attacks on a cathedral in Alexandria and the church in Tanta on Palm Sunday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

