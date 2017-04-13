Egypt's ministry of interior identifies Tanta church suicide bomber
Egypt's interior ministry has identified the suicide bomber in the church bombing in the Nile Delta city of Tanta as Mamdouh Amin Mohamed Baghdadi, a resident of Qena, south of Cairo, state television said on Thursday, APA reports quoting Reuters.
At least 45 people were killed in attacks on a cathedral in Alexandria and the church in Tanta on Palm Sunday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.
