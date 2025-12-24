Eight killed as car plunges into pond in East China

Eight killed as car plunges into pond in East China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people were killed after a car plunged into a pond in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred at around 4 p.m. on a rural road in Xiangshui village, Dingshan town, located in Pengze county, part of Jiujiang city, according to a statement from the Pengze County Public Security Bureau, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

Police said the incident involved a single vehicle. After receiving the emergency call, police officers, firefighters and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

Preliminary findings show that the vehicle was driven by a 49-year-old woman surnamed Luo, a local resident of Pengze county. For reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the road and fell into a pond beside the roadway.

All eight people on board, including the driver, were killed in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, while follow-up arrangements are being handled by local authorities.

News.Az