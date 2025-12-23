China urges U.S. to stop erroneous actions on "Covered List" for drones
Photo: Getty Images
China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the United States to stop its erroneous actions concerning the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's decision to add foreign-made drones and key parts to the "Covered List," , News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
A ministry spokesperson said that China firmly opposes this move, and urges the U.S. side to immediately revoke the relevant measures.