China urges U.S. to stop erroneous actions on "Covered List" for drones

China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the United States to stop its erroneous actions concerning the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's decision to add foreign-made drones and key parts to the "Covered List," , News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A ministry spokesperson said that China firmly opposes this move, and urges the U.S. side to immediately revoke the relevant measures. 


