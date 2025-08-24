+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight Palestinians, including a child, die from starvation in Gaza within the past 24 hours, News.Az informs via Gulf Times.

The same sources confirmed that the total number of deaths attributed to famine and malnutrition in the enclave has risen to 289, including 115 children.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened dramatically amid an almost complete lack of food and medical supplies, a result of the ongoing and widespread Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, 2023.



The situation has further deteriorated due to the tightened blockade and closure of border crossings since March 2, 2025, which has led to the spread of famine.



This comes as the United Nations and international experts officially declared, for the first time, a widespread famine in the besieged territory.

News.Az