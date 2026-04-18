Iranian gunboats attack tanker, says shipping body

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Iranian gunboats opened fire on a tanker, according to a shipping organization.

The UKMTO said it had received a direct notification from the tanker captain, who reported “being approached by 2 IRGC gun boats,” some 20 nautical miles (30 kms) off the coast of Oman, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The captain said there had been no radio warning before the ship – whose identity was not disclosed by UKMTO - was fired on.

“Tanker and crew are reported safe,” UKMTO posted.

The incident came as Iran reimposed strict limits on shipping seeking to cross the Strait in response to US President Donald Trump saying Friday that a US blockade on shipping using Iranian ports would continue.

“As long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in its previous state,” the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) posted on X Saturday.

News.Az