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President Aliyev’s social media accounts featured video of his Türkiye visit - VIDEO

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President Aliyev’s social media accounts featured video of his Türkiye visit - VIDEO
Photo: Azertac

A video has been posted on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about his working visit to Türkiye, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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