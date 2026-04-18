President Aliyev’s social media accounts featured video of his Türkiye visit - VIDEO
- 18 Apr 2026 16:25
- 18 Apr 2026 17:02
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Photo: Azertac
A video has been posted on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about his working visit to Türkiye, News.Az reports.
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Türkiyəyə işgüzar səfəri (16-17.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/EfXqkMEUV7— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) April 18, 2026
By Ulviyya Salmanli