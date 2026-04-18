Fidan and Lavrov sign consultative plan for 2026-2027

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have signed a "Consultative Action Plan for 2026-2027" after their meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to Turkish media and the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The talks were reportedly held behind closed doors, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Following the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed the "Consultative Action Plan for 2026-2027 between the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry noted.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Lavrov and Fidan would discuss a wide range of pressing bilateral and international issues, including the situation surrounding Iran and Syria, as well as the implementation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project and the operation of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines.

News.Az