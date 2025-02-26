Yandex metrika counter

Electricity restored to most of Chile after major blackout, but concerns persist

Photo: AP

Power was restored to the majority of Chile’s 19 million people on Wednesday following the country’s most disruptive blackout in 15 years. The government confirmed the restoration as authorities lifted a strict curfew that had been imposed after the outage left 98% of the population without electricity.

Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said electricity had largely returned to Chile’s 14 afflicted regions, although 220,000 residents remained without power on Wednesday.

Restoring power proved to be more problematic in the country’s north, where a fault in a backbone transmission line first triggered the outage that set off a chain reaction of power plant and transmission line shut-downs across the South American nation.

Exactly how that happened remains under investigation.

Tohá told reporters that authorities were also investigating the circumstances under which three people died during Tuesday’s blackout, saying they had been “dependent on electricity,” without offering further details.


