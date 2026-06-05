Petro accuses Trump of election interference in Colombia

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Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused US President Donald Trump of supporting forces linked to drug trafficking ahead of Colombia’s June 21 presidential runoff, criticizing Washington’s endorsement of conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Petro made the remarks during an interview at the presidential palace in Bogotá, responding to Trump’s recent backing of De la Espriella, a lawyer who advanced to the runoff against leftist Senator Iván Cepeda following Sunday’s first-round vote.

“Their (US) allies in Colombia come from the narco-paramilitary regime; they are genocidal and drug traffickers,” Petro said, alleging that Washington is aligning itself with the very criminal networks it claims to oppose.

He added that he regretted that “figures and governments who want to fight drug trafficking are actually helping to bring crime to political power in Colombia.”

Trump endorsed De la Espriella on Tuesday, describing the candidate—known as “El Tigre” (The Tiger)—as a “smart, strong, and tough leader” committed to advancing Colombia’s interests. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States,” adding that he was honored to give De la Espriella his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Petro also accused Trump of violating his February pledge not to interfere in Colombia’s election, saying: “What they (the United States) are implementing is an ideological policy that divides the world between those who think like them and those of us who don’t.”

The runoff campaign comes amid renewed security concerns in Colombia, where candidates remain divided over strategies to confront armed groups involved in cocaine trafficking and other illicit activities.

News.Az