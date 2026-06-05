Suspected naval drone explodes in Romania’s Constanta port - VIDEO

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A naval drone exploded in the Romanian port city of Constanța on Friday morning.

In a statement, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said the drone detonated at around 10:30 a.m., adding that it was believed to be “of the type used in the war in Ukraine,” News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

According to the ministry, the area had already been secured and cordoned off by personnel from the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Defence at the time of the incident, as the object was undergoing assessment and containment.

The ministry also confirmed that the drone was not part of the Romanian Army’s inventory and had not been involved in any recent military exercises in the Black Sea region.

No injuries have been reported so far. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It comes after a Russian drone carrying explosives crashed in the eastern Romanian city of Galați last week, causing a fire on the roof of a residential apartment block and injuring two people.

News.Az