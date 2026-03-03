Elliott boosts Pinterest stake by $1 billion, shares surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is buying $1 billion in new shares of Pinterest, making it likely the company’s largest shareholder, the image-sharing platform announced Tuesday.

Pinterest shares jumped nearly 9% in premarket trading following the news. The company also unveiled a $3.5 billion share repurchase program, with proceeds from Elliott’s investment earmarked for the buyback, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Elliott, already Pinterest’s third-largest investor with a 4.8% stake, said it remains confident in the platform’s growth and long-term strategy. Marc Steinberg, Elliott partner and Pinterest board member, commented, “We have been steadfast supporters since 2022 and strongly believe in the company’s trajectory.”

Pinterest has been expanding its AI-driven shopping tools, helping to boost its user base to 619 million as of December 2025. However, the company still faces stiff competition from larger rivals like Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, and convincing investors that AI innovations will translate into higher ad revenue remains a challenge.

Elliott’s latest move underscores its commitment to Pinterest and could give the company a significant boost in executing its growth plans and share buyback program.

