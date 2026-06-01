Azerbaijan deepens economic ties with Moldova

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The existing potential for strengthening business ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova has been assessed, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on his X account.

According to the information, the discussions took place during a meeting with Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu as part of Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the sides discussed prospects for economic relations between the two countries, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, trade, agriculture, ICT, investment and other areas.

News.Az