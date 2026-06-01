Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan deepens economic ties with Moldova

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan deepens economic ties with Moldova
Credit: Report

The existing potential for strengthening business ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova has been assessed, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on his X account.

According to the information, the discussions took place during a meeting with Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu as part of Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The minister noted that the sides discussed prospects for economic relations between the two countries, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, trade, agriculture, ICT, investment and other areas.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      