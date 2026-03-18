Elliott builds major stake in Mitsui OSK

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Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has confirmed it has built a significant stake in Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, reinforcing earlier reports and drawing fresh attention to the global shipping sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move signals Elliott’s latest push into Asia, where the firm has increasingly targeted undervalued companies with the aim of driving strategic and shareholder-focused changes.

News.Az