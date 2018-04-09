Elman Rustamov: "We expect a significant increase in foreign exchange reserves for the year"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We expect a significant increase in foreign exchange reserves for the year."

According to APA-Economics, Chairman of the Central Bank's Board Elman Rustamov said this at a press conference. "We spent money rationally, significantly reduced transfers to the state budget and imports of goods into the country. In the first quarter of 2018, the reserves grew by $2.2 bn. Thus, in the beginning of April, foreign exchange reserves amount to $44 bn. The growth in reserves this year will depend on oil prices and their volatility."

News.Az