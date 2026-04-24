Elon Musk announces launch of Cybercab robotaxi production - VIDEO

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Tesla’s much-touted autonomous “robotaxi,” called the Cybercab, has started production, CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday, News.Az reports.

Musk posted a promotional video on X with the brief caption: “Cybercab has started production.”

✅Tesla's much-touted autonomous "robotaxi", called the Cybercab, has started production, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, the same week that the carmaker reported first-quarter profits that beat expectations.



Musk posted a promotional video on X accompanied with the brief… pic.twitter.com/dKi8hUgwff — News.Az (@news_az) April 24, 2026

The 38-second clip, mostly filmed from inside a driverless Cybercab, showed the vehicle rolling off the factory floor and driving onto public streets.

Tesla said on Wednesday it remains on track to begin volume production of both its Cybercab and Tesla Semi this year, after reporting first-quarter profits of $477 million.

The Cybercab—marketed as a fully autonomous robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals—was first unveiled in autumn 2024, with Musk predicting at the time that it would become available in 2027.

Tesla began offering robotaxi services to early access users on an invitation-only basis in Austin, Texas, last June.

News.Az