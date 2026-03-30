Elon Musk announces Tesla's big investment in Japan
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Tech billionaire Elon Musk stated that Tesla, Inc. is making a "big investment" in Japan as the company continues to expand its operations in the country.
Musk stated on X that Tesla is significantly investing in Japan, with a focus on expanding service centers and Superchargers, as many Tesla parts are made there, and Panasonic has been a key strategic supplier for over 20 years, News.Az reports.
Tesla is making a big investment in Japan with service & Superchargers.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2026
Many of the parts in Teslas are made in Japan. Panasonic has been our biggest strategic supplier over the past 2 decades. https://t.co/XkwdUIPeKy
By Ulviyya Salmanli