Elon Musk announces Tesla's big investment in Japan

Tech billionaire Elon Musk stated that Tesla, Inc. is making a "big investment" in Japan as the company continues to expand its operations in the country.

Tesla is making a big investment in Japan with service & Superchargers.



Many of the parts in Teslas are made in Japan. Panasonic has been our biggest strategic supplier over the past 2 decades. https://t.co/XkwdUIPeKy