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Elon Musk announces Tesla's big investment in Japan

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Elon Musk announces Tesla's big investment in Japan
Photo credit: channel4.com

Tech billionaire Elon Musk stated that Tesla, Inc. is making a "big investment" in Japan as the company continues to expand its operations in the country.

Musk stated on X that Tesla is significantly investing in Japan, with a focus on expanding service centers and Superchargers, as many Tesla parts are made there, and Panasonic has been a key strategic supplier for over 20 years, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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