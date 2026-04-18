Two Indian-flagged ships attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, government confirms
Source: Reuters
Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were on Saturday attacked while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Tehran's ambassador to New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, was called in for a meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during which Misri conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
By Faig Mahmudov