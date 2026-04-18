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Two Indian-flagged ships attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, government confirms

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Two Indian-flagged ships attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, government confirms
Source: Reuters

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were ​on Saturday attacked while ‌attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, India's ​Ministry of External Affairs ​confirmed in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Tehran's ⁠ambassador to New Delhi, ​Mohammad Fathali, was called ​in for a meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri ​during which Misri ​conveyed India's deep concern at the ‌shooting ⁠incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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