Antalya welcomes informal gathering of OTS Foreign Ministers

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An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place during the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The event brought together representative of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which holds the rotating chairmanship, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with officials exchanging views on pressing global and regional issues, News.Az reports, citing local media.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also attended the meeting.

News.Az