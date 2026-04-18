Tracking data shows tankers turning around in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

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Tracking data from Marine Traffic earlier today shows tankers turning around at the Persian Gulf side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels, which carry LPG and crude oil, appeared to have changed course after Iran’s military said restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz were being reimposed, alleging “repeated breaches of trust” by the US, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The red spots on the map above show tankers at a standstill, a number of these have appeared on both sides of the strait since the restrictions were announced.

The red arrows reflect tankers, carrying LPG and crude oil. The green arrows represent cargo vessels often carrying containers.

News.Az