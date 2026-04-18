Second incident in Hormuz: Container ship struck by "unknown projectile"

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According to the UK Maritime Traffic Organization (UKMTO), a second incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz just hours after Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker passing through the waterway.

A container ship was hit by “unknown projectile which caused damage to some of the containers” about 25 nautical miles (46km) off the coast of Oman, the UKMTO said, without specifying who was responsible for the incident, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

No fires or environmental damage have been reported and authorities are investigating, the shipping body added.

The incident came shortly after the UKMTO reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guards gunboats fired on a tanker traveling through the strait.

Both incidents were reported in the hours after Iran reimposed restrictions on shipping attempting to navigate through the crucial chokepoint in response to US President Donald Trump saying that the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

News.Az