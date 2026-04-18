India summons Iranian ambassador after vessels shot at in Strait of Hormuz

India summons Iranian ambassador after vessels shot at in Strait of Hormuz

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New Delhi said two Indian-flagged vessels were involved in incidents in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today and summoned its Iranian ambassador over the matter.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi today and conveyed his “deep concern,” the foreign ministry said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Two Indian-flagged ships attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, government confirms

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboats fired on a tanker traveling through the strait earlier today, the UK Maritime Traffic Organization (UKMTO) reported this morning, citing a direct notification from the tanker’s captain.

The captain said the ship was “approached by 2 IRGC gunboats,” and fired with no radio warning.

The UKMTO’s report referenced only one vessel as being involved in that incident.

Later, a container ship reported being hit by an “unknown projectile” in the region, according to the UKMTO.

Misri “noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners,” referenced previous ships bound for India which had safely navigated the waterway, and urged Iran to “resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.”

News.Az