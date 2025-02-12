Elon Musk calls for NATO ‘overhaul’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US tech billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the US government, has called for the overhaul of NATO.

“NATO needs an overhaul,” Musk posted on X, in response to Republican Senator Mike Lee’s assertion that the military alliance has outlived its purpose since the Cold War's end, News.Az reports.

Musk has previously criticized US trans-Atlantic policies, advocating for a reduction in European defense spending amid the growing budget deficit and public expenditure in Washington.

NATO needs an overhaul — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

News.Az