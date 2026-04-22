Lufthansa cancels 20,000 flights due to fuel price surge

Germany’s Lufthansa has announced the cancellation of 20,000 short-haul flights until October due to a significant increase in jet fuel prices following the Iran–Iraq conflict.

The airline, which had already cancelled hundreds of flights last week due to strikes by pilots and cabin crew and decided to shut down its subsidiary Lufthansa CityLine amid rising costs, has now taken another radical step, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement issued by the Frankfurt-based company, it was noted that the price of fuel has doubled, prompting the cancellation of 20,000 short-haul flights by the end of October. The airline added that this decision is expected to save around 40,000 tons of kerosene.

The statement also said the measures were implemented immediately, resulting in the cancellation of 120 flights on the first day alone.