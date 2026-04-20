Elon Musk honors last wish of teen who dreamed of meeting him

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In a poignant gesture that has captured the attention of millions online, Elon Musk has fulfilled the final wish of a 15-year-old girl whose lifelong dream was to meet the tech billionaire.

The story went viral on April 19, 2026, after it was revealed that Musk responded to a series of questions left behind by the teen, Liv Perrotto, who tragically passed away after a brave battle with cancer, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

Liv, a dedicated fan of Musk’s work at Tesla and SpaceX, had hoped to meet him in person to discuss her passion for technology and the future. However, as her health rapidly declined, she became too weak to take a scheduled call from the entrepreneur. Knowing her time was short, she penned a handwritten list of questions she had intended to ask him, which her family later shared on the social media platform X.

Moving swiftly to honor her memory, Musk took to the platform to answer every single one of Liv's questions in a detailed and heartfelt thread. The responses covered a wide range of topics, from his vision for Mars colonization to his advice for young innovators. Users across the globe have praised the interaction as "heartbreaking and beautiful," noting that Musk’s willingness to engage so personally with the teen's legacy provided a small measure of comfort to her grieving family.

The viral post has highlighted the deep impact that tech figures can have on the younger generation, with many commenters expressing admiration for Liv’s intellectual curiosity even in her final days. Her family shared that seeing her "biggest dream" acknowledged in such a public and thoughtful way was a testament to her spirit and her enduring love for science and exploration.

As the thread continues to circulate, it serves as a somber yet inspiring reminder of the human connections that can be forged through digital platforms. By taking the time to address the questions of a young fan he never got to meet, Elon Musk has helped ensure that Liv Perrotto’s passion for the future will be remembered by millions of people worldwide.

News.Az