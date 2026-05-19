SpaceX prepares for historic IPO as Starship test draws global attention

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SpaceX is moving closer to what could become the largest initial public offering in history as the company prepares for a major Starship rocket test linked to NASA’s Artemis program.

The anticipated IPO comes just days after a California jury dismissed Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI over its transition to a for-profit structure, ruling that the claims were filed after the statute of limitations had expired, News.Az reports, citing The Daily Upside.

SpaceX could begin trading publicly in less than a month. The company is reportedly seeking to raise up to $75 billion, far surpassing the previous US IPO record of $22 billion set by Alibaba in 2014.

According to reports, SpaceX has also informed current investors about a planned 5-for-1 stock split that would reduce the estimated value per share from around $527 to approximately $105.

Attention is also focused on Wednesday’s scheduled Starship flight test, which is considered a key milestone for the company’s future ambitions in space exploration. The rocket is being developed as part of NASA’s Artemis mission aimed at returning astronauts to the moon.

Analysts say the expected IPO could have a significant impact on the broader market, particularly because of Elon Musk’s strong retail investor following. BNP Paribas analysts previously warned that investors who heavily support Tesla may divide their attention between Tesla and SpaceX once the rocket company enters public trading.

Tesla itself made its stock market debut in 2010 with a valuation of about $1.7 billion and surged roughly 40% on its first trading day. The electric vehicle company is now valued at approximately $1.5 trillion, ranking among the world’s most valuable corporations.

Market observers say SpaceX’s combination of space technology, satellite operations and government partnerships could generate one of the most closely watched public listings in recent years.

News.Az