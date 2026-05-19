Tesla unveils major Robotaxi upgrade with remote control features

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Tesla is preparing a major upgrade to its Robotaxi platform with a series of new features aimed at improving safety, remote operations and the overall autonomous ride-hailing experience.

The changes were discovered in Robotaxi app version 26.4.5 after the software was decompiled by Tesla App Updates on X. The update includes new systems focused on remote assistance, steering wheel-less Cybercab operations and advanced ride management tools, News.Az reports, citing Teslarati.

One of the most significant additions is a built-in voice communication feature connecting passengers directly with Tesla teleoperators through the vehicle’s cabin microphone and speakers. The system is designed to provide real-time support during rides, including help with navigation or comfort settings without interrupting autonomous driving.

Tesla is also introducing proactive remote assistance capabilities. Instead of waiting for users to request help, the system will be able to monitor ride conditions and suggest route adjustments, climate changes or other support measures automatically.

The update also adds new manual override and remote start functions for Tesla’s steering wheel-less Cybercab fleet. Fleet operators and technicians will be able to remotely maneuver vehicles in low-speed situations such as parking or maintenance operations. According to the report, manual control will be limited to speeds below 2 MPH for safety reasons.

Tesla is also developing an “Enable Manual Drive” mode that would temporarily allow authorized personnel to take control of the vehicle. Another feature would permit empty autonomous vehicles to begin driverless trips remotely.

Ride-hailing functions are also being expanded. The updated system supports soft-matching technology and multi-stop trips, allowing the app to better pair passengers with available Cybercabs while optimizing fleet efficiency and reducing waiting times.

New synchronization tools will allow users to control cabin settings such as climate, seating and entertainment directly from their smartphones. The app will also support real-time routing updates and provide navigation data about road closures and construction zones to help avoid disruptions during trips.

Tesla is additionally introducing a high-security “kill switch” feature capable of completely disabling a vehicle’s driving functions and removing it from the Robotaxi fleet if necessary.

The new features are seen as part of Tesla’s preparations for large-scale deployment of fully autonomous Cybercabs in the future.

News.Az