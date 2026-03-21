Elon Musk offers to pay TSA salaries amid shutdown

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Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Saturday he would pay the salaries of U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers during a prolonged government funding lapse that has forced airport security staff to work without pay.

The budget impasse affecting the Department of Homeland Security, TSA’s parent agency, is now in its fifth week. Screeners are nearing their second missed paycheck in six months, while long lines continue at airports nationwide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

TSA employs roughly 50,000 officers, earning an average of $61,000 annually. Airlines and travel groups have reported that staffing shortages could worsen this weekend, and some airports have launched food drives and donation campaigns to support screeners.

Funding timelines remain uncertain. Senate negotiators have reportedly narrowed remaining disputes over DHS funding, but no agreement has been finalized. Last year, President Donald Trump noted that a wealthy donor contributed $130 million to cover potential military pay gaps during the government shutdown, which lasted 43 days.

Musk’s offer underscores growing concerns over federal workforce disruptions and the impact on travelers as the partial shutdown continues.

News.Az