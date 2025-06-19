Elon Musk sues New York state over hate speech law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York, claiming that its new anti-hate speech law targeting social media companies violates the U.S. Constitution.

The X owner has taken exception to the Stop Hiding Hate Act, otherwise known as Bill S895B, arguing in the suit that it violates basic free speech rights as guaranteed under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in December, requiring tech firms to publish their terms of service and file regular reports outlining the steps they have taken to moderate extreme content, hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful material being shared on their platforms.

It finally came into effect this week, but Musk is contesting its stipulations on the basis that they would require X to reveal “highly sensitive information” about its practices, also opposing its potential $15,000 per violation per day fines.

The Act was authored by New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and State Assemblymember Grace Lee, in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League, to compel tech giants to take greater accountability for disturbing content hosted and shared across their networks.

