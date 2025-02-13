Elon Musk urges US to 'delete all agencies' and 'mind its own business'
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Thursday, tech visionary Elon Musk called on the US administration to "delete entire agencies" and emphasized that America should focus on its own affairs rather than pursuing foreign regime changes.
Musk, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), discussed improving US government efficiencies and the potentials of humanoid robots, generative AI and deep intelligence, News.Az reports citing Gulf News.
During his plenary session with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Vice Chair of World Governments Summit, Musk said new version of xAI’s Grok will outperform all other chatbots in two weeks and predicted that humanoids like the ones being made by Tesla could even make money meaningless in future.
White House’s tech support
Wearing a black T-shirt that read: “Tech Support,” Musk joked that he was the “White House’s tech support.”
During the conversation, he said a significant part of the problem in the US is improving the technology that the government operates on.
“The US government relies on thousands of computers, many of them outdated, running very old software, and these systems do not communicate with each other. This is why tech support is a persistent issue,” he said.
Musk also offered insights into his role in DOGE, and called for deleting all agencies from the United States’ federal government as part of his push under President Donald Trump to radically cut spending and restructure its priorities.
“I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind ... If we don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back,” he said.
Mind own business
Another powerful statement came when Musk said America should mind its own business, rather than push for regime change all over the place.
Trump has recently enraged the Arab world by saying the US would take over the Gaza Strip, resettle its Palestinian inhabitants and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.
However, Musk claimed that what the new Trump administration is doing to benefit the average American will also be helpful to other countries and “with the new administration there is less interest in interfering with the affairs of other countries.”
He criticised the past governments saying: “I think a lot of the times, the United States has been kind of pushy in international affairs, which may resonate with a number of members of the audience. And I think we should, in general, leave other countries to their own business … basically, America should mind its own business rather than push for regime change all over the place. So, probably [it is] a good thing for other countries too.”