Sony raises PS5 prices by $150 amid global economic challenges

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On Friday, Sony announced it will increase prices on its flagship PlayStation 5 consoles for the second time in under a year, citing "pressures in the global economic landscape."

In the U.S, the PS5 disc edition will jump from $549.99 to $649.99, a $100 increase from the last time Sony hiked prices of the console last year. The digital edition of the device will also rise $100 to $599.99, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The PS5 Pro, Sony’s most powerful version of the console, gets a $150 hike to $899.99.

The price rises take effect on April 2.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” Sony said in a blog post.

When Sony raised prices globally last year, it was against the backdrop of continually high inflation and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

The company is now contending with an unprecedented surge in memory prices. Memory is a key component of the PS5 and prices have jumped significantly as memory makers direct their stock to huge demand from AI data centers and supply remains tight.

Sony also raised prices of the console in Japan, the U.K. and Europe. In the U.K., each PS5 model will increase by £90 (around $120).

News.Az