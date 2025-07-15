Elon Musk’s X faces EU complaint over use of sensitive personal data for advertising

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is under fresh scrutiny after nine civil society organizations filed a formal complaint accusing the platform of violating the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The complaint alleges that X has used sensitive personal data for targeted advertising, breaching strict EU rules, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The organizations behind the complaint include European Digital Rights (EDRi), AI Forensics, and the Centre for Democracy and Technology Europe (CDT). Their claims are based on an investigation by AI Forensics, which analyzed X’s Ad Repository. The findings suggest that X allowed advertisers to target or exclude users based on special categories of personal data such as political views, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, and health conditions.

One notable example cited in the complaint is that the multinational energy company Total Energies ran ads that excluded users who engaged with keywords related to ecologist political figures. Similarly, fast-food giant McDonald’s reportedly targeted ads that excluded users associated with McDonald’s trade union activities or sensitive topics like antidepressants and suicide.

Under the DSA, which took effect for major platforms like X in late 2023, profiling users for targeted advertising using such sensitive data categories is explicitly forbidden.

The complaint urges EU Digital Services Coordinators and the European Commission to intensify their investigation. The European Commission has already been probing X since December 2023 over alleged breaches of the DSA. Preliminary findings published last summer highlighted issues with the platform’s blue checkmark system, labeling it deceptive and criticizing X’s lack of transparency and accountability.

X has been given the chance to respond in writing, but the investigation remains ongoing.

This latest complaint marks a significant challenge for Elon Musk’s platform as EU regulators increase pressure on social media companies to protect user privacy and comply with strict digital regulations.

