Elon Musk’s X to launch YouTube clone for Smart TVs

Elon Musk’s X plans to launch a television app for Amazon and Samsung smart televisions next week, Fortune reported, citing an unidentified person working at the social media company.

Musk aims to encourage users to watch long videos on a bigger screen and he is set on competing with YouTube, the person said. The new app looks “identical” to YouTube’s television app, the person added.

Live-streaming platform Twitch, the encrypted messaging app Signal, and the social media forum Reddit are among some of the other services that Musk aims to compete with, according to Fortune.

