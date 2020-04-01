Embassy: Canada supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and does not recognize so-called "elections" in Karabakh
Canada supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Canadian embassy in Turkey wrote on its Twitter account.
"Canada supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and doesn’t recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno Karabakh on March 31. Such “elections” undermine efforts, incl by the OSCE Minsk Group, to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Garabagh conflict," the embassy has tweeted.
