Embassy: Canada supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and does not recognize so-called "elections" in Karabakh

Embassy: Canada supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and does not recognize so-called elections in Karabakh

Canada supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Canadian embassy in Turkey wrote on its Twitter account.

"Canada supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and doesn’t recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno Karabakh on March 31. Such “elections” undermine efforts, incl by the OSCE Minsk Group, to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Garabagh conflict," the embassy has tweeted. 

