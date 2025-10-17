Embraer, Mahindra expand partnership to produce C-390 Millennium aircraft in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian planemaker Embraer and India’s Mahindra Group have expanded their strategic cooperation to develop and produce the C-390 Millennium aircraft in India.

The agreement, which builds on a 2024 memorandum of understanding, now includes joint marketing, industrialization, and efforts to make India a regional hub for the aircraft. Embraer and Mahindra will explore opportunities for manufacturing, assembly, supply chain management, and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities in India, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium, serving domestic and regional requirements,” Embraer said.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of Embraer’s national office in New Delhi, attended by executives from both companies and Brazilian and Indian government officials. Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin noted that the office lays the groundwork for future Brazilian projects in India.

The collaboration also supports the promotion of the C-390 for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program.

News.Az