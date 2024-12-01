News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5°C
41°F
Feels like:
-0.8°C
-0.8°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Embraer
Tag:
Embraer
American picks CFM engines for A321neo fleet
19 Feb 2026-17:15
Adani and Embraer to make aircraft in India
27 Jan 2026-11:30
Embraer plans production boost after surge in jet orders
26 Jan 2026-11:24
Embraer, Mahindra expand partnership to produce C-390 Millennium aircraft in India
17 Oct 2025-17:57
Embraer secures $7 billion deal with Flexjet for executive jet fleet
05 Feb 2025-15:53
Mesa Air Group to Sell 18 Embraer Aircraft to United Airlines
07 Jan 2025-17:55
AZAL plane tragedy demonstrates true Turkic brotherhood
04 Jan 2025-09:00
Embraer representatives arrive in Aktau following AZAL plane crash
27 Dec 2024-15:12
Embraer, CENIPA reps head to Kazakhstan for plane crash investigation
26 Dec 2024-12:43
Latest News
Oleksandr Usyk to face kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven in surprising pyramid fight
Fico: Ukraine unlikely to resume oil transit to Slovakia
Clinton gives testimony about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Warner Bros signs $110 billion deal with Paramount
Serbia seeks closer cooperation with Central Asia
Sweden: Intercepted drone near French carrier was likely Russian
Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday
BofA double upgrades Celsius Holdings Inc on Alani Nu momentum
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to advise Zelensky on Ukraine’s economic recovery
Mexico’s Pemex narrows losses in last quarter of 2025
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31