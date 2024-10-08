Emirates halts flights to Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE-based air carrier Emirates canceled its flights from and to Baghdad, Basra, Tehran and Beirut, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

According to a travel update from the carrier, the cancelations will end on Oct. 16 for Iraq and Iran and on Oct. 15 for Beirut.Previously, several airlines took similar steps for the region, where geopolitical tensions are on the rise.Many airlines also suspended flights to and from the Israeli capital Tel Aviv.Last week, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on governments to prioritize the protection of civil aviation, including airport and air navigation infrastructure, during times of conflict.IATA emphasized that civil aviation does not take sides in political disputes.Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

News.Az