Emmys draw four-year peak viewership

The Primetime Emmy Awards attracted more than 7.4 million viewers on CBS, marking the ceremony’s highest audience since 2021.

Sunday's program, hosted by comedian and actor Nate Bargatze, saw an 8% increase in viewers over last year's broadcast on ABC, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Live viewership from Paramount+, the streaming app owned by CBS' parent, was included in this year's ratings. Streaming on the service increased 76% compared to 2021, the company said.

In the 2010s, the Emmy Awards averaged around 12.4 million viewers each year. In the six years since, the show has averaged 6.2 million viewers, making a decline of roughly 50%.

By comparison, the Oscars and Grammys — which are bigger shows — have seen audiences decline around 60% in the same time period.

Viewership for the Golden Globes — which was not televised in 2022 amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — has declined around 45% between 2020 and 2025 compared to the 2010s.

The last time the show reached 7.4 million viewers, it also aired on CBS.

The Emmys' lowest-ever ratings occurred in 2023, when the show was delayed by five months due to Hollywood labor strikes.

