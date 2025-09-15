The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards winners and highlights

+ ↺ − 16 px

HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home the prize for best drama series and earning Noah Wyle the award for outstanding lead actor. The victory was particularly notable as it came at the expense of Apple TV+’s Severance, which had led this year’s nominations.

Seth Rogen’s satirical hit The Studio also enjoyed a record-breaking night. The Apple TV+ comedy, which skewers Hollywood executives with sharp humor and self-aware cameos, won best comedy series and secured an acting award for Rogen, marking the most awards ever collected by a comedy in a single Emmys cycle. Netflix’s powerful crime drama Adolescence dominated the limited series categories, reinforcing its status as one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the year, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Seth Rogen picks up his official Emmy statuettes backstage. AP

Another standout moment came when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert finally captured the Emmy for outstanding talk series. The recognition sparked chants of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen” in the theater, underscoring the significance of the win as Colbert prepares to wrap up the show next year following its controversial cancellation by CBS.

Bryan Cranston and Christopher Meloni greet each other offstage after presenting an award. AP

The night also had its share of novelty, thanks to host Nate Bargatze. He challenged winners to keep their acceptance speeches under 45 seconds, pledging to add or subtract $1,000 from a donation to the Boys & Girls Club for every second under or over the limit. Despite the on-screen counter dipping into the red by the show’s end, Bargatze confirmed that the charity would receive $350,000.

Martin Short peeks over a seat in the audience. AP

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham celebrate their multiple Emmy wins for "Adolescence." AP

From history-making wins to heartfelt tributes and playful stunts, the 77th Emmy Awards delivered a night to remember.

Katherine LaNasa picks up her official Emmy statuette backstage. AP/div>

News.Az